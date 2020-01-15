Analysts Anticipate BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.29. BMC Stock reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $372,799.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,350,303.91. Insiders sold 74,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,319 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 315.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 435,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 103.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMC Stock stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.91. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

