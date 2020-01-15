Analysts Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01).

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.