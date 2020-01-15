Analysts Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.25 Million

Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $339.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.70 million. Kforce reported sales of $357.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KFRC. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

KFRC stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $896.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $208,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $12,644,375. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,360,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,837,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 379,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3,205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth $47,187,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

