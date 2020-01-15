Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, First Analysis lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $910,410.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,454.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $391,481.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,730.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,299,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 104,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.06 million, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

