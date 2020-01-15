Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Orion Group reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $166.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 1,207.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 645,667 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Orion Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 432,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Orion Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,192,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 389,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orion Group by 289.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 267,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

