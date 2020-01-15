Analysts Anticipate Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 11,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,240. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.