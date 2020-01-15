Analysts Anticipate Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post $0.78 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.75. Rogers Communications posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCI opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.378 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

