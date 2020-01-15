Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Post $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%.

CSWC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. National Securities started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,372. The firm has a market cap of $374.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

