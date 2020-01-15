Analysts Expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce $2.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $5.00 million. Epizyme reported sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $21.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 million to $24.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.41 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $63.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPZM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 29.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Epizyme by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

