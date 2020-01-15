Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of JBLU opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares in the company, valued at $421,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $255,257 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after buying an additional 1,654,187 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 1,689,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after buying an additional 4,316,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,815,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,054,000 after buying an additional 584,974 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.