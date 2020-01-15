Analysts Expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.37). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRUS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRUS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 1,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

