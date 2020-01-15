Analysts Expect Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Noble posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Noble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

NE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Noble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

NE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 47,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,896. The firm has a market cap of $279.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Noble has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble by 170.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Noble by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Noble by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Noble by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

