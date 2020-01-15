Analysts Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will report $32.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.20 million and the lowest is $32.10 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported sales of $31.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year sales of $126.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $126.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $109,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,737 in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $33.05.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

