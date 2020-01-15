Analysts Expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Regency Centers also reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of NYSE REG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. 778,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,484. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Regency Centers by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 175,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

