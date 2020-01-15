Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogeco Communications Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$583.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$572.00 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCA. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.25.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$112.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$114.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$108.53. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$72.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.20.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total transaction of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total transaction of C$35,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Insiders sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114 in the last ninety days.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

