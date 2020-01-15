Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.33) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Insiders sold 295,133 shares of company stock worth $14,891,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

