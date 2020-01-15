Analysts Issue Forecasts for Parsley Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth about $221,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,073,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 259,884 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 61.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 261,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 99,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

