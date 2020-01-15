Analysts Offer Predictions for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – B. Riley reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 973.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

