Analysts Offer Predictions for Encompass Health Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from to in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.42.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

