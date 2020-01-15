Analysts Offer Predictions for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR alerts:

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.65%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEKEY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.