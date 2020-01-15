Analysts Offer Predictions for Tilly’s Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of TLYS opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $262.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $115,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $149,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 46.2% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

