Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 15th (AAL, ANTO, BAS, BHP, CCH, COK, ELM, FRES, FXPO, G24)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 15th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.42). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €73.00 ($84.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63). Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €122.00 ($141.86) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.