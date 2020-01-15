Analysts Set Expectations for Boot Barn Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Boot Barn stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,384,442.88. Insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

