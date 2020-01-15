Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 15th (AAPL, CROX, FLNT, FRPT, GRUB, LGORF, MGI, NOMD, PE, QCOM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 15th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.20 price target on the stock.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

