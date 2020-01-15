Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 15th (AEP, ARAY, BMRN, CHK, CSCO, DK, FE, LB, RS, TOCA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 15th:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Electric's strategy includes incremental investment in renewable generation projects throughout the United States. In sync with this, the company has been making substantial investments. It has a stable earnings base of approximately 5.4 million customers spread over 11 states. This provides stability to its revenue stream and insulates it from lower sales in any particular service area. However, the company is exposed to environmental risks, since its power plants produce large quantities of nitrogen, sulfur, mercury and carbon dioxide. In the past six months, shares of American Electric underperformed its industry's growth. Additional investments necessary to meet proposed environmental regulations through 2025 for its Welsh Plant, could be worth approximately $550 million. Such costs could hamper its financial condition.”

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $98.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioMarin’s key orphan disease drugs — Vimizim and Kuvan — continue to do well, driven by strong demand trends. Its newest product, Palynziq is witnessing strong commercial uptake in the United States. BioMarin’s rare disease pipeline is also progressing well. The company filed regulatory applications for Valrox in late 2019 and targets the same for vosoritide in 2020. Growing pipeline focus on gene therapy agents is encouraging. Valrox, a gene therapy for hemophilia A, is anticipated to be transformational, if approved. However, any development setbacks related to its pipeline candidates can hurt the stock. Moreover, uneven quarterly product sales of Naglazyme and Vimzin, owing to infrequent ordering patterns in some ex-U.S. countries, are a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past one year.<“

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake has operations across leading oil and gas resources in the United States that comprise Powder River Basin, Mid-Continent areas, and shale plays like Eagle Ford, Marcellus and Haynesville. Impressively, it had managed to bring 13 wells online in the first three quarters of 2019, with peak daily production rate of 1000 barrels. Moreover, the company’s plan of increasing the proportion of oil in the production mix is likely to lower its exposure to volatility in commodity prices. However, the company’s balance sheet is significantly more leveraged than most of the companies in the industry. This restricts the company’s ability to gain capital from markets. Moreover, rising production costs are hurting the upstream energy player. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cisco is benefiting from solid security business. Strong contribution from Infrastructure Platforms and applications is a positive. Moreover, order strength and improving traction of the subscription-based business model are tailwinds. Further, strengthening collaboration portfolio, which includes Webex Teams, bodes well. Additionally, acquisitions of Voicea and CloudCherry hold promise. Cisco’s latest Silicon One strategy to enhance its network hardware business is expected to boost reveune base. However, weakness in service provider business in China remains a concern. Further, stiff competition from Arista and Juniper in switching and routing verticals is likely to create pricing pressure and impact profitability. Also, increasing investments on product enhancements are likely to limit margin expansion at least in the near-term.”

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Around 70% of Delek US Holding’s refining capacity is leveraged to the Permian pricing – more than most independent refiners. But with the Permian crude transportation bottleneck easing considerably, the company’s feedstock discounts have gone down, erasing that comparative advantage. Over the past few quarters, Delek has been bearing the brunt of lower merchandise sales and margins, which are affecting the firm's profits in the retail segment. As it is, Delek US Holdings' small size prevents it from taking advantage of economies of scale and better infrastructure networks of the larger peers, while lower throughputs due to planned refinery maintenance might clip Delek's profits and cut into overall gains. Considering these headwinds, Delek US Holding is likely to perform below the industry.”

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of FirstEnergy have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. Currently, the company is reporting as a fully-regulated utility. The company affirmed its long-term compound annual operating earnings growth projection in the range of 6-8% from 2018 through 2021. In Ohio, the company has started to implement its $516-million three-year Grid Modernization program. The company is focused on lowering emission levels and has undertaken initiatives for the same. It is focused on lowering emission levels and has undertaken initiatives for the same. However, the risks of unplanned outages, unexpected delay in completion of the ongoing capital project and stringent regulatory norms are headwinds. High debt level does not bode well for FirstEnergy. Interest expenses in the third quarter increased 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.. “

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. We note that the company disappointed with its holiday season results. Weak sales number at Victoria's Secret brand hurt the overall performance. The company has been grappling with softness at the Victoria’s Secret brand due to stiff competition and consumers’ changing preferences. This was visible in the holiday sales number. Nonetheless, solid performance at Bath & Body Works brand did provide some cushion. But this did not restrain L Brands to trim fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share view. Nevertheless, the company is leaving no stone unturned to revive its Victoria’s Secret brand. Product launches, increased focus on omnichannel capabilities and improved marketing strategies are some of the notable moves in this direction.”

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Reliance Steel for the fourth quarter and 2019 have been stable lately. The company is expected to gain from strong demand for its products across aerospace and automotive markets. Reliance Steel is seeing healthy demand for its processing services in the automotive market. The company is also expected to benefit from strategic acquisitions, diversified product base and expansion of geographic footprint. Moreover, it is committed to boost shareholders’ returns. The company has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softer metal prices may hurt the company’s margins. Lower sales volume are also expected to exert pressure on the top line. Weakness across heavy industry and semiconductor markets is also likely to persist in the near term.”

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $333.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $325.00.

