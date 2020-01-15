Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 15th (BRO, DWS, EHC, HRTX, IDCC, INFO, MGA, MTUAY, OGI, PERI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 15th:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magna focuses on innovation and technology development for growth and program launches across its business segments to meet the rising demand for crossover & SUVs. It is expanding its business through joint ventures and hub openings while divesting non-core units. Further, strong cash flow aids Magna to engage in share buybacks and regular dividend payouts in almost every quarter. However, fluctuating foreign currencies and a stronger U.S. dollar along with customer price concessions are likely to hurt the bottom line. Soaring commodity and launch costs, and operational inefficiencies in the seating segment is also a concern. Material decline in global GDP or light vehicle production is expected to negatively weigh on investor sentiments. Other headwinds include, declining consolidated revenues and EBIT margin projections for full-year 2019.”

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters. “

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €17.30 ($20.12) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €59.00 ($68.60) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

