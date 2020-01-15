Analyzing Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) & Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Mackinac Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 36.47% 17.81% 1.89% Mackinac Financial 19.81% 9.16% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Parke Bancorp and Mackinac Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mackinac Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Mackinac Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mackinac Financial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Mackinac Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $65.28 million 4.02 $24.82 million N/A N/A Mackinac Financial $59.64 million 2.94 $8.37 million $1.22 13.39

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Mackinac Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. It offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was founded in 1974 and is based in Manistique, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.