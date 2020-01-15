Analyzing PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) & Auxly Cannabis Group (NASDAQ:CBWTF)

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Auxly Cannabis Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences $2.87 billion 2.32 $153.90 million $3.93 26.78 Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 515.66 -$51.68 million N/A N/A

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Volatility & Risk

PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences 8.00% 27.73% 8.74% Auxly Cannabis Group -1,316.81% -29.20% -18.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PRA Health Sciences and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences 0 6 4 0 2.40 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $116.44, indicating a potential upside of 10.64%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardio metabolic, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

