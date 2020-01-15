AnarchistsPrime (ACP) 1-Day Volume Hits $564.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the US dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 3,297% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001332 BTC.

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001744 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.