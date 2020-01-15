Andrew R. Heyer Buys 20,000 Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00.

Lovesac stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 232,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. Lovesac Co has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lovesac Co will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lovesac by 196.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lovesac by 153.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lovesac by 53.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Lovesac by 152.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

