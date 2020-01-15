Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD stock opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.