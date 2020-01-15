ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 747,900 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $700.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

