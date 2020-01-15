Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several analysts have commented on AXE shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Anixter International by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anixter International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.96. Anixter International has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anixter International will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

