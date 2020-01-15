Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) is Roubaix Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Anterix accounts for 5.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.84% of Anterix worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Anterix by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of Anterix stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. 81,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $705.75 million and a P/E ratio of -16.75. Anterix Inc has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 951.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. Analysts predict that Anterix Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anterix in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 73,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,384.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 111,510 shares of company stock worth $4,500,527. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.