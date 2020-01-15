Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 41,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,696,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,707,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,685 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $4,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

AR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 134,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672,318. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

