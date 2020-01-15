Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Apergy worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 116.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 29,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 413.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 85,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apergy in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Apergy stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apergy Corp has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price target on Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

