Apex Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Apex has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Apex has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $30,676.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,588,027 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Bitbns and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

