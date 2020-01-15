Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Rating Increased to Neutral at CIBC

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APHA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

Shares of APHA opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.78. Aphria has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aphria will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 76.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 40.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

