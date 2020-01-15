APIS (APIS) Trading Down 24.6% This Week

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. APIS has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $233,165.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APIS has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One APIS token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000545 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000979 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,064,323,180 tokens. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

