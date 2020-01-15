Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 344,356 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $113,470. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.