Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.36.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.66 and a 200 day moving average of $237.71. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.