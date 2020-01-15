Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,106 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $317.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.66 and a 200-day moving average of $237.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

