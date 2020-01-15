Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Apple by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,034,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $204,707,000 after purchasing an additional 240,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.36.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.71. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $317.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

