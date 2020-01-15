Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.71. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $317.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group lowered Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

