Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 321,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $317.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

