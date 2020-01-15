Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.36.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.66 and a 200-day moving average of $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

