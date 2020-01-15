Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $355.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $275.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut Apple to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group cut Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.36.

Apple stock opened at $314.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.71. Apple has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

