Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $317.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

