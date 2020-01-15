Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,330 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,389,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,090,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

