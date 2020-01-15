Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 38.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,331,000 after purchasing an additional 79,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 373,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 39.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAOI. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of AAOI opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $272.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.19. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.